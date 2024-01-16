St Patrick's Academy in Lisburn welcomes prospective students to the school open night
Prospective students were recently welcomed to the open night at St Patrick’s Academy, where they had the chance to find out just what the school has to offer.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th Jan 2024, 16:07 GMT
Prospective Year 8 pupils got so immersed in all the activities on offer throughout the different departments.
They got competitive in PE, made some prints in art, decorated shortbread in HE, dug for fossils in history, and got noisy in music, to name but a few of the activities on offer.
