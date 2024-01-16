Register
Twins Ethan and Erin from Christ the Redeemer

St Patrick's Academy in Lisburn welcomes prospective students to the school open night

Prospective students were recently welcomed to the open night at St Patrick’s Academy, where they had the chance to find out just what the school has to offer.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th Jan 2024, 16:07 GMT

Prospective Year 8 pupils got so immersed in all the activities on offer throughout the different departments.

They got competitive in PE, made some prints in art, decorated shortbread in HE, dug for fossils in history, and got noisy in music, to name but a few of the activities on offer.

Adam from St. Aloysius Primary School

Adam from St. Aloysius Primary School Photo: St Patrick's Academy

Darragh from St. Josephs, Crumlin

Darragh from St. Josephs, Crumlin Photo: St Patrick's Academy

Freddy from Tonagh Primary School

Freddy from Tonagh Primary School Photo: St Patrick's Academy

Corey from St. Aloysius Primary School

Corey from St. Aloysius Primary School Photo: St Patrick's Academy

