Miss Callaghan with Jessica and her mumMiss Callaghan with Jessica and her mum
St Patrick's Academy pupils celebrate after receiving their GCSE results

There was relief and delight at St Patrick’s Academy when the hardworking students finally received their GCSE results.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 11:56 BST

Principal, Mrs McCann is delighted with the results. She said: "I am very proud of our students who have shown great determination, diligence and dedication to their studies.

"I would also like to commend our teaching staff, support staff, and parents for their unwavering support."

