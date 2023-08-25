St Patrick's Academy pupils celebrate after receiving their GCSE results
There was relief and delight at St Patrick’s Academy when the hardworking students finally received their GCSE results.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 11:56 BST
Principal, Mrs McCann is delighted with the results. She said: "I am very proud of our students who have shown great determination, diligence and dedication to their studies.
"I would also like to commend our teaching staff, support staff, and parents for their unwavering support."
