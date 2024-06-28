St Patrick’s Academy students celebrate the diversity of their local community

This event promoted inclusion and diversity within the school community and raised awareness of the support available to pupils from organisations within the Lisburn area.
The pupils really had a fantastic morning and the school would like to thank all of the business and groups who supported the event.
1. St Patrick's Academy students celebrate Community Day
There was plenty of fun to be had at the Community Day at St Patrick's AcademyPhoto: St Patrick's Academy
