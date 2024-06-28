There was plenty of fun to be had at the Community Day at St Patrick's AcademyThere was plenty of fun to be had at the Community Day at St Patrick's Academy
There was plenty of fun to be had at the Community Day at St Patrick's Academy

St Patrick’s Academy students celebrate the diversity of their local community

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Jun 2024, 14:39 BST
St. Patrick’s Academy students recently celebrated ‘Community Day’.

This event promoted inclusion and diversity within the school community and raised awareness of the support available to pupils from organisations within the Lisburn area.

The pupils really had a fantastic morning and the school would like to thank all of the business and groups who supported the event.

There was plenty of fun to be had at the Community Day at St Patrick's Academy

1. St Patrick's Academy students celebrate Community Day

There was plenty of fun to be had at the Community Day at St Patrick's AcademyPhoto: St Patrick's Academy

There was plenty of fun to be had at the Community Day at St Patrick's Academy

2. St Patrick's Academy students celebrate Community Day

There was plenty of fun to be had at the Community Day at St Patrick's AcademyPhoto: St Patrick's Academy

There was plenty of fun to be had at the Community Day at St Patrick's Academy

3. St Patrick's Academy students celebrate Community Day

There was plenty of fun to be had at the Community Day at St Patrick's AcademyPhoto: St Patrick's Academy

There was plenty of fun to be had at the Community Day at St Patrick's Academy

4. St Patrick's Academy students celebrate Community Day

There was plenty of fun to be had at the Community Day at St Patrick's AcademyPhoto: St Patrick's Academy

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Lisburn