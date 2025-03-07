St Patrick’s Academy students look to the future at successful careers day

Students had the chance to speak with subject specialists about subjects they might select for GCSE and A Level.

There were also representatives from the Northern Ireland Careers Service, Transport Training Service, Jays Apprenticeship Barbers, cafre, and skilled.ni, who were on hand to offer advice.

The day proved to be a huge success and an invaluable resource for students.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Selecting the right subjects at this crucial stage is really key to a child’s future success and progression.”

