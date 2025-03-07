Students and parents had the chance to speak with subject specialists, businesses, and recruiters to discover the opportunities that lie aheadStudents and parents had the chance to speak with subject specialists, businesses, and recruiters to discover the opportunities that lie ahead
St Patrick’s Academy students look to the future at successful careers day

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 7th Mar 2025, 08:49 BST
St Patrick’s Academy recently held a careers day for students, giving them the opportunity to explore the opportunities that exist once they have left school.

Students had the chance to speak with subject specialists about subjects they might select for GCSE and A Level.

There were also representatives from the Northern Ireland Careers Service, Transport Training Service, Jays Apprenticeship Barbers, cafre, and skilled.ni, who were on hand to offer advice.

The day proved to be a huge success and an invaluable resource for students.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Selecting the right subjects at this crucial stage is really key to a child’s future success and progression.”

St Patrick's Academy Career Day was a great success

Photo: St Patrick's Academy

St Patrick's Academy Career Day was a great success

Photo: St Patrick's Academy

St Patrick's Academy Career Day was a great success

Photo: St Patrick's Academy

St Patrick's Academy Career Day was a great success

Photo: St Patrick's Academy

