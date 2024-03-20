St Patrick’s Academy welcomes pupils to inter-generational culture day

The school invited Holy Trinity Nursery School and St. Aloysius' students to visit for this funfilled event.

They came together with Year 8s to celebrate cultures from across the world.

There was series of fun, educational activities specifcially designed to help pupils recognise the many different cultures that exist within our school and communities today.

St Patrick’s Academy would like to thank the fantastic companies that came in to support the day, including Beyond Skin – cultural arts/crafts, Thrills Inflatables, Cool Kids Face Painting, Traditional Music – Miss Hughes and Eugene McPeake, Irish Dancers - Keisha Wynn, Sofia Cagesse, Eirinn McKillion, Coragh McAree and Olivia Rodgers, Pizza Vantastica, Vic & Hill (coffee/traybakes), and Community Tribal Drummers.

1 . Plenty of fun at the St Patrick's Academy Culture Day Pupils from St Patrick's Academy, Holy Trinty Nursery, and St Aloysius Primary came together to celebrate cultures from across the world Photo: St Patrick's Academy

