St Pius X College pupils in Magherafelt celebrate outstanding GCSE exam results

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 17:19 BST
Pupils at St Pius X College in Magherafelt have been celebrating excellent GCSE results.

A College spokesperson said: “Congratulations to all our Year 12 and Year 11 pupils on their outstanding GCSE results! Your hard work, dedication, and resilience have truly paid off. We are so proud of each and every one of you, well done!”

The commitment of parents and teaching staff was also praised as an important contribution to the successful results.

The exam success follows what were descriced as “fantastic” A-Level results at the College when many pupils achieved top grades to take them towards their future career path.

