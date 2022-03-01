St Ronan’s College, with 1,750 pupils is the second largest school in Northern Ireland.

Construction of the new college, which is sited at the former St Michael’s Grammar School, is expected to employ around 200 people during the two year build.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently the procurement process is on schedule and the approved contractor will be appointed late summer and start work on the new campus towards the end of 2022.

An architect's image of the new £35m St Ronan's College campus in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Principal Fiona Kane said: “We expect to be in receipt of the keys to the new school before the end of 2024. The new build project team are working hard to shorten this timeline.

“The new facilities and campus currently planned for the College represents the largest single school project undertaken by the Department of Education. The level of investment, in excess of £35m, is similar to Craigavon South Lakes Leisure Centre and will create a bespoke College campus with specialist accommodation tailored to meet the needs and interests, both curricular and extra-curricular, of all pupils.”

Ahead of the open of the new school, the St Ronan’s College Foundation has been established.

Mrs Kane said the Foundation would support the school’s vision. She said: “Its “Passing the Flame” campaign will invite our parents, carers, staff, governors, alumni and our wider school community including businesses, to support the College in a tangible and lasting way.

An architect's image of the new £35m St Ronan's College campus in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

“Annual school budgets do not stretch to provide further enhanced provision in key areas and the new Foundation has exciting plans to support St Ronan’s College ‘Build for the Future’.”

Mrs Kane spoke of key areas including the launch of a Centre of Excellence for Digital Learning and a Hub of Innovation for the teaching and learning of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths) subjects.

She said: “With State-of-the-Art sporting facilities, we aspire to achieve continued sporting excellence. Furthermore, we will provide a school environment where creativity within Music, Art and Design and Drama and Theatre can flourish within a College Campus which aims for Excellence in Everything.

“The Foundation aims to provide funding to support additional investment in Digital Technologies. The additional investment will enhance pupil access to a wider variety of learning platforms whilst improving their use of new technologies. Our pupils, on leaving St Ronan’s College, will be ready to meet the ever evolving challenges ​and opportunities they will encounter in their future careers. The Foundation also plans to support the provision of​tailored and bespoke resources and facilities which recognise the different styles and needs of our learners.”

An architect's image of the new £35m St Ronan's College campus in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Mrs Kane added: “The provision of an Immersion Room recognises how pupils have different learning styles and this significant addition will provide a whole school experience for our pupils. As an all-ability school the needs of our pupils are very different and the provision of a Sensory Room recognises the unique additional needs of some of our pupils who benefit from that extra support in school.”

The new school campus will have sporting grass pitches and a 4G Flooflight pitch for the first time and these will be available for pupils and the wider cross-community clubs and organisations. The Foundation will aim to support the building of a new pavillion.

Mrs Kane said: “St Ronan’s College Foundation has set an initial target which exceeds one million pounds. All contributions to the newly launched Foundation will have a direct and positive impact on the additional opportunities and experiences which will be available to our pupils and the wider St Ronan’s College community, helping our people achieve the highest standards and reach for the stars!! “Pupils at the Heart of the School and School at the Heart of the Community, remains a key focus for the College. With the launch of the St Ronan’s College Foundation, ambitious plans are being laid down to support the delivery of our dreams.”

She added: “The Foundation has planned events which will be inviting our alumni and the wider community to become part of an on-line interactive community. This platform supports our ability to share our future plans and enhance our connection with this growing community who are based locally and abroad and we look forward to gaining their support through planned ongoing financial donations.

An architect's image of the new £35m St Ronan's College campus in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

“In addition, events celebrating the success of our legacy schools, St Mary’s High School, St Paul’s Junior High School and St Michael’s Grammar School, and St Ronan College are planned and the first event will be covering key sporting successes from the 1930’s through to the present day. Other celebratory events including a Gala night of Music Arts and Drama are planned. The College is initiating of hosting past pupil re-unions and the first is planned in March with more to follow throughout this year.

Brian Turbitt, Director of Fundraising and Development, said: “St Ronan’s College Foundation is central to the new school.

“Founded in 2021, the Foundation has four main aims. Firstly to engage with our past pupils, their families, all cross community clubs and businesses to share our exciting vision for the new school.

“To develop and implement ambitious donor development plans to meet the future needs of St Ronan’s pupils and the wider community.

“To use all our available technologies and social media to build an online interactive community sharing our experiences of school, the past and a common goal - to make our new school the best it can be.

“Lastly to create a special team of people with a wide range of knowledge, skills and enthusiasm who are focused on achieving our goals faster than we can ever imagine.

An architect's image of the new £35m St Ronan's College campus in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

“We are excited about the existing plans for the new school, however we believe we need to secure additional funds, resources and services to help St Ronan’s fulfil its true potential. And that is a pioneering school, a special school and an environment where our young people and the wider community can burst into life,” said Mr Turbitt.

-

-

An architect's image of the new £35m St Ronan's College campus in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

An architect's image of the new £35m St Ronan's College campus in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

An architect's image of the new £35m St Ronan's College campus in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

An architect's image of the new £35m St Ronan's College campus in Lurgan, Co Armagh.