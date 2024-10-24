Staff from Brookfield Special School take the plunge into chilly waters to raise vital funds

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 08:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Staff from Brookfield Special School recently braved the chilly waters of Helen’s Bay and took the plunge to raise vital funds for the Lisburn school.

Over 35 people from the school, and the wider community, made the trip to Helen’s Bay for the fundraiser.

The team are hoping to raise £10,000 to develop sensory spaces throughout the school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So far they have raised over £7,000 and they are well on their way to reaching their target.

The team from Brookfield Special School who took the plunge to raise vital funds for the school. Pic credit: Brookfield Special SchoolThe team from Brookfield Special School who took the plunge to raise vital funds for the school. Pic credit: Brookfield Special School
The team from Brookfield Special School who took the plunge to raise vital funds for the school. Pic credit: Brookfield Special School

The justgiving page is still open online for anyone who would like to make a donation to this worthy cause. You can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/brook-field

Zoe Miller from the school said: “The sun was shining and the water was a nippy 13.1 degrees.

"So far we have raised a staggering 60% of our total and we are hoping to raise more over the coming days.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The school plans to use the money raised to create a sensory space in each of the five main areas of school.

Braving the cold waters of Helen's Bay to raise funds for the school. Pic credit: Brookfield Special SchoolBraving the cold waters of Helen's Bay to raise funds for the school. Pic credit: Brookfield Special School
Braving the cold waters of Helen's Bay to raise funds for the school. Pic credit: Brookfield Special School

Speaking before taking the plunge Zoe said: “As a school, we are constantly trying to develop resources in order to meet the needs of our children.

Read More
Hospital play therapists bring comfort and smiles as part of ‘play in healthcare...

"This year, we have significantly less funding than previous years. This doesn’t allow us to facilitate the level of resources and support we want to provide.

“This money will make a dramatic difference to the spaces we can offer our children for learning and will enhance their school experience beyond belief.

"The difference these facilities and you could make to the lives of these young people is priceless."

Related topics:Lisburn
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice