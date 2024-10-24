Staff from Brookfield Special School take the plunge into chilly waters to raise vital funds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff from Brookfield Special School recently braved the chilly waters of Helen’s Bay and took the plunge to raise vital funds for the Lisburn school.

Over 35 people from the school, and the wider community, made the trip to Helen’s Bay for the fundraiser.

The team are hoping to raise £10,000 to develop sensory spaces throughout the school.

So far they have raised over £7,000 and they are well on their way to reaching their target.

The team from Brookfield Special School who took the plunge to raise vital funds for the school. Pic credit: Brookfield Special School

The justgiving page is still open online for anyone who would like to make a donation to this worthy cause. You can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/brook-field

Zoe Miller from the school said: “The sun was shining and the water was a nippy 13.1 degrees.

"So far we have raised a staggering 60% of our total and we are hoping to raise more over the coming days.”

The school plans to use the money raised to create a sensory space in each of the five main areas of school.

Braving the cold waters of Helen's Bay to raise funds for the school. Pic credit: Brookfield Special School

Speaking before taking the plunge Zoe said: “As a school, we are constantly trying to develop resources in order to meet the needs of our children.

"This year, we have significantly less funding than previous years. This doesn’t allow us to facilitate the level of resources and support we want to provide.

“This money will make a dramatic difference to the spaces we can offer our children for learning and will enhance their school experience beyond belief.

"The difference these facilities and you could make to the lives of these young people is priceless."