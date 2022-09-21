Star turn for Ballymena pupils as they meet Professor Brian Cox

As part of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Science Summer School programme which culminates in November, pupils across the borough from Key Stage 1 to 4 had been asked to Activate their Curiosity in a number of STEAM based competitions, with the winners of each having the opportunity to win a VIP Meet & Greet with Professor Brian Cox CBE.

Noah Steele, 9, won the Innovation competition in which pupils were asked to design an innovative idea that could improve our lives for the future. Noah, who was born with part of his right arm missing, wanted to create something special for children and adults like him and designed a prosthetic arm inspired by the Avengers franchise. Noah designed an original prosthetic arm equipped with a range of interchangeable attachments including a Lego build plate, a storage compartment with magnetic closure, two Lego block attachments and most importantly a Hulk hand attachment.

Ryan Conway, 10, won the Activate your Curiosity T-shirt design competition in which pupils created an original design for a t-shirt in honour of the borough’s rich industrial heritage and the sustainability and future of fashion. The design was to reflect First Attempts; Activate your Curiosity; or The Universe. The winning design by Harryville Primary School pupil Ryan Conway, focused on first attempts and highlighted the importance of perseverance. His design was brought to life by Whitehead based company, Rhuban Design, who use only eco-friendly, organic sustainable clothing.

Pictured meeting Brian Cox CBE is Ryan Conway and Noah Steele with their mums at the SSE Arena Event in Belfast

The Science Summer School initiative was established in 2012 at St. Paul’s Way Trust School in East London by Lord Andrew Mawson OBE and Professor Brian Cox CBE. The project is now expanding nationally with the aim to make ‘the UK the best place to do science and engineering in the world’.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are bringing the first ever Science Summer School to Northern Ireland this year through a number of events and activities with local companies and schools which culminating in the main event in November, which will attract 400 Year 10 pupils from across the Borough. Speakers attending the November event are sought out as industry and academic leaders who are leading the way across the STEAM subjects. The event will close with a Q&A evening panel event for Mid and East Antrim students and parents.