The founder of the Limavady Stendhal Festival is to receive an honorary award at the North West Regional College’s Higher Education and Access Graduation ceremony on Wednesday, October 30.

Ross Parkhill will be among the hundreds of students to be acknowledged as Graduates from the College’s Class of 2024 at the graduation ceremony in the Millennium Forum.

Ross, who is als dad to nine-year-old Henry, will be acknowledged for his Contribution to the Arts and Community Development. Ross is the Festival Director and Founder of the Stendhal Festival - Ireland’s largest independent summer camping festival.

Since 2011 Limavady has played host to this independent event which has seen its attendance numbers grow from 700 patrons in its inaugural year to the large-scale event it is today, which will see total attendance over its lifespan attract 100,000 people.

Ross Parkhill (Contribution to the Arts and Community Development) and Elaine McLaughlin (Contribution to Healthcare and Mentoring of Students) will receive honorary awards at North West Regional College's graduation ceremony on October 30. (Picture Martin McKeown)

A former Accounts student of NWRC, Ross is a passionate supporter of the arts. Not only has the Stendhal festival brought fantastic exposure to the Limavady, it has provided local artists with the opportunity to perform at a large-scale event giving them greater exposure to music-loving audiences.

As well as the main festival in August, Stendhal also annually runs a children’s festival and community arts projects.

The college’s graduation ceremony will be streamed live on NWRC’s YouTube channel and will take place at the Millennium Forum on October

30 at noon. The host for the event is BBC presenter Barra Best.

Students of Art & Design, Business, Computing, Construction, Engineering and Science, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, Early Years, Health & Social Care, Hospitality, Tourism, Sport, Media, Music and Performing Arts will graduate on the day.