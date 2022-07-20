Stephen Connolly: tributes paid to former Bangor Grammar School head teacher

Stephen Connolly. Pic by Press Eye.

Current principal Elizabeth Huddleson said Mr Connollly had played a key role in the development of the Gransha Road school.

Posting on Twitter today (Wednesday), Mrs Huddleson said: “It is with the saddest heart that I share the news of the sudden passing of Stephen Connolly, previous headmaster of BGS. A warm, caring, kind and wise man, instrumental in reshaping the school into the positive, vibrant and caring place it is today. He will be sorely missed.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paying tribute, North Down Alliance MP Stephen Farry said: “This is very sad news. Stephen was widely respected, and will be fondly remembered by so many past pupils of Bangor Grammar.”

Commenting on social media, former Education Minister Peter Weir said: “Very saddened to learn of the death of Stephen Connolly, former principal of Bangor Grammar. He gave outstanding leadership not just to the school, securing and implementing the new build, but to the wider educational community. Warm, generous and intelligent, he leaves a great legacy.”

Mr Connolly was educated at Foyle College, Londonderry, where his father was headmaster, and at Trinity College Dublin, where he took a degree in Modern Languages.

He subsequently did his teacher training at the University of Durham before his appointment to the staff of Belfast Royal Academy. There, he became head of English and a member of the senior management team with responsibility for the middle school, press relations and primary school liaison.

Drama Productions

He introduced Drama to the curriculum and was responsible for drama productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare, he accompanied pupils on educational visits across Europe, coached junior cricket and was in charge of activities as varied as junior debating, the Railway Society and roller-blading.

In 1991 he chaired the ministerial working party set up to devise a programme of study for teaching Drama at Key Stage 4 in the Northern Ireland Curriculum and he was also involved in developing CCEA syllabuses in English Literature and Drama.