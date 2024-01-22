Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Eden Primary School on the Vow Road in Ballymoney was forced to close today (Monday, January 22) due to a power cut.

The rural school posted on social media: “Due to last night's storm we have no electricity or heat in school. NIE are unable to give us a timeframe for restoration so in the interests of health and safety we remain closed.”