STORM ISHA: Primary school in Ballymoney area forced to due to power cuts

Storm Isha which battered Northern Ireland on Sunday night with gusts of 80mp has had an impact on a local school.
By Una Culkin
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:53 GMT
Eden Primary School on the Vow Road in Ballymoney was forced to close today (Monday, January 22) due to a power cut.

The rural school posted on social media: “Due to last night's storm we have no electricity or heat in school. NIE are unable to give us a timeframe for restoration so in the interests of health and safety we remain closed.”

