Straid Primary School: Ballyclare school submits integrated proposal

The board of governors at Straid Primary School believes the proposal, if approved by Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, will secure the future of the school and act as an “enabler to improve community cohesion” in the area.

A ballot carried out late last year showed 100 per cent of parents who participated in the vote being in favour of plans to transform Straid PS to integrated status.

Commenting on the outcome of the poll, Roisin Marshall, chief executive, Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education, said: “The Council for Integrated Education welcomes the result of this ballot as evidence of the demand for integrated education within the parent body at Straid PS. We will continue to support the school to develop their vision of a sustainable integrated primary school serving all members of the local community.”



In May 2021, the Newtownabbey Times reported how the Education Authority (EA) was taking forward a proposal for the discontinuance of the Irish Hill Road school with effect from September 1 2023. An EA spokesperson stated at the time: “It should be noted that the Education Authority is the proposer with the final decision on the proposal being that of the Minister of Education.”

Residents from across the village commenced a campaign to oppose the proposal, vowing to fight to keep the school open. The campaign drew the support of elected representatives from across south Antrim.

In a statement issued to this newspaper on Thursday (September 29), principal Dawn Boyd, and the chair of the board of Governors outlined their views on the possible transformation to integrated status.

They said: “Straid Primary School has a vision to become the first integrated primary school in the Ballyclare area filling the demand for integrated education as evidenced in the IEF Ballyclare area micro-poll from January 2020. A written request from over 20 percent of parents to pursue integration was presented to the board of governors on September 30 2021 and Civica ran the postal vote in November 2021.

"A total of 80.8 per cent of parents participated in the vote, with an overwhelming 100 per cent voting yes to transform to a controlled integrated primary school. The school’s culture respects the beliefs, values and traditions of everyone. This is further embedded in the school’s ethos and motto ‘Where Every Child Matters’.

"The school community wants to strengthen, widen and deepen these values by working towards fully incorporating the four principles of integrated education: equality, faith and values, parental involvement and social responsibility within our ethos.

“In addition, the projected enrolment figures evidenced by the Expression of Interest forms received by Straid PS (January-May 2022) from parents to send their children to an integrated school show clear potential to develop sustainability through integration.”

The statement went on to claim: "This option, however, was not considered by EA in their own Development Proposal for closure.”

"The anticipated enrolment figures as evidenced through Parent Expression of Interest Forms show an increase in enrolment of almost 50 per cent over five years. There is therefore no reason why Straid Primary School cannot reach the Department of Education’s sustainability figure of 105 over the next 10 years,” the statement continued.

“Our local community in Straid village and its’ surrounding area is becoming more and more diverse. We believe strongly that an integrated school in the Ballyclare area will be both an enabler and facilitator of more cohesive relationships throughout the local community.

"Children will benefit from a learning environment which is open, enterprising and enjoyable with the intention of promoting the attainment of all learners in preparation for post-primary and adult life.

"An increasingly significant body of evidence points to the value of children from different communities or cultures being educated together. Therefore, our pupils will also have opportunities to have a broader range of friendships which, it is also hoped, will be of great benefit to developing a more mutually respectful society here in Northern Ireland.

"We ultimately believe that young people educated in such an environment is a genuine investment in the future of our community, the economy and our country.

“Finally, all our school stakeholders and indeed the community of Straid itself have shown their support for transformation to integrated status. In turn, we request that the Department of Education, the Education Authority and ultimately the Education Minister also play their part in facilitating the achievement of our collective aspirations for a better future.”

The Integrated Education Fund (IEF) was established in 1992 to support parents, schools and governors through the process of founding an integrated school, or transforming an existing school to integrated status.

A spokesperson for the independent charity said: “The IEF is delighted to support the overwhelming desire of parents at Straid Primary School to transform to Integrated status. The IEF is proud to provide some financial support to schools at all stages of the transformation process, from the initial exploration stage right through to post approval by the Department of Education.

"Transformation grants can assist schools in organising activities to help ensure the whole school community is fully informed and consulted on what is involved in the transformation journey as well as provide support for any marketing and communication needs associated with becoming an integrated school. Currently there is no integrated primary school in the greater Ballyclare area and a successful transformation at Straid would clearly help meet parental demand.”