Straid Primary School parents endorse integrated proposal, poll shows

The ballot was carried out by Civica Election Services and every adult registered as a parent or guardian was eligible to vote in confidence on the school’s future.

Commenting on the poll, Roisin Marshall, chief executive, NICIE, said: “The Council for Integrated Education welcomes the result of this ballot as evidence of the demand for integrated education within the parent body at Straid PS. “We will continue to support the school to develop their vision of a sustainable integrated primary school serving all members of the local community.”

Tina Merron, chief executive, IEF, said: “We welcome the positive result from the parental ballot held at Straid Primary School. This reflects the growing interest and demand for integrated education from parents, schools and local communities.

The ballot's results have been welcomed by the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) and Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE).

“Straid has traditionally only attracted pupils from mainly one side of the local community and it is clear that there is a real desire to reach out and welcome parents and children of all faiths and none into the school.”

A development proposal, which will be submitted to the Department of Education, is being compiled. The Minister for Education will then make the final decision.

In May the Newtownabbey Times reported how residents in the village had vowed to keep the Irish Hill Road school open after the Education Authority (EA) announced it was taking forward a proposal for the discontinuance of the facility with effect from September 1, 2023.

