Mrs Christine McKeeman served as Catering Supervisor for the past 35 years and Mrs Judith Ramsey taught Primary 1 and 2 for the past 17 years.
To mark these incredible milestones, flowers and gifts were presented to both ladies during the end of year Prize Day celebrations.
Straidbily PS said: “As a school, we are indebted to the impact Mrs McKeeman and Mrs Ramsey have made to countless children over the years.
"We will miss you both so much!”
1. EDUCATION
Mr George, principal, and Rev. McKelvey, Minister of Toberkeigh Presbyterian Church and Guest of Honour, make a presentation to Christine McKeeman who served as Catering Supervisor for the past 35 years at Straidbilly PS.Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
2. EDUCATION
Mr George, principal, and Rev. McKelvey, Minister of Toberkeigh Presbyterian Church and Guest of Honour, make a presentation to Mrs Ramsey who has been teaching Primary 1 and 2 for the past 17 years at Straidbilly PS.Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA