Mrs Christine McKeeman served as Catering Supervisor for the past 35 years and Mrs Judith Ramsey taught Primary 1 and 2 for the past 17 years.

To mark these incredible milestones, flowers and gifts were presented to both ladies during the end of year Prize Day celebrations.

Straidbily PS said: “As a school, we are indebted to the impact Mrs McKeeman and Mrs Ramsey have made to countless children over the years.

"We will miss you both so much!”

1 . EDUCATION Mr George, principal, and Rev. McKelvey, Minister of Toberkeigh Presbyterian Church and Guest of Honour, make a presentation to Christine McKeeman who served as Catering Supervisor for the past 35 years at Straidbilly PS.Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA