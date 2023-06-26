A Ballymoney based primary school was announced as third place of the ‘Really Rubbish Scarecrows’ competition at Garden Show Ireland this past weekend.

Around 40 ‘Really Rubbish Scarecrows’, made from re-cycled items with the aim of attracting birds, were created by children from 21 primary schools across Northern Ireland.

They were displayed in Really Rubbish Scarecrow Wood at this year’s Garden Show Ireland (GSI) in Antrim Castle Gardens for visitors to admire during the three-day gardening extravaganza on 16-18 June. They were joined by the Royal Society Protection Birds (RSPB) and Ulster Wildlife.

Using the Show’s ‘Pure Imagination’ theme, schools were encouraged to be creative and use their imagination in their creations. Third place for the special category prize, Best in Show, was awarded to Straidbilly Primary School in Ballymoney, with the runner up prize going to Rathcoole Primary School and first prize given to Duneane Primary School.

TV presenter Pamela Ballantine with Scarecrow Avenue award-winning runner up Straidbilly Primary School pupils and Principal Mr John George. Credit JComms

There were various other prizes awarded to primary schools across Northern Ireland including Most Eco-Friendly, Most Imaginative, Quirkiest and Best at Attracting Birds.

Winners of each category received vouchers of £250 for plants from NI Nursery and Gardening chain, Creative Gardens in addition to trees for the school which will be presented in tree planting time in the autumn at CAFRE Greenmount College.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper said: “Our Really Rubbish Scarecrow schools’ competition proved to be a real highlight of this year’s event. A massive well done to all our winning schools, whose displayed immense creativity.

"Indeed, a well done to every school that entered the competition and embraced one of the core purposes of the event by taking part and giving gardening a go!” he added.