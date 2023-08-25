‘Strong academic outcomes’ at Carrick Grammar after parents, pupils and school work together

Carrickfergus Grammar School has congratulated its GCSE students on their exam results, whichare some of the best ever recorded at the school.

A spokesperson for the North Road school explained how “an unprecedented 34 students achieved nine or more A*/A grades, representing 29 per cent of the year group" adding: “100 per cent of pupils attained five or more passes at A*-C including English and Maths, and 99 per cent achieved seven or more passes at A*-C including English and Maths.”

Speaking after the distribution of results, Principal James Maxwell said: “I wish to pay tribute to our GCSE students, and to their families.

"Behind every successful child lies the backing of a supportive and caring family which deeply values the importance of education.

"Having spoken to many parents and families over the past few days, I am well aware of the tremendous support our pupils have received from them.

"It really reinforces the key to success – when parents, pupils and school work collegially and constructively together in partnership in order to forge the

strongest of academic outcomes.

"Carrickfergus Grammar School heartily congratulates our GCSE cohort on these tremendous results. We have huge aspirations and ambition for these pupils, many of whom will now embark upon ‘A’ Level study.”

Mr Maxwell continued: “A number of our GCSE students faced ill health and bereavement over the course of their GCSE journey. I would also want to convey my utter pride and admiration at how those pupils have achieved.

“I also wish to pay great tribute to the Governors, teachers and support staff of Carrickfergus Grammar School, who go above and beyond to support our pupils academically as well as pastorally.”

1 . Carrick Grammar students celebrate GCSE success. Lola Mulholland and Katie Whiteside. Photo: Contributed

2 . Carrick Grammar students celebrate GCSE success Stuart Crooks and Alfie Gorman. Photo: Contributed

3 . Carrick Grammar students celebrate GCSE success Rachel Hay and Ellen Dunlop. Photo: Contributed

4 . Carrick Grammar students celebrate GCSE success Alexandra Hogg, Angelina Andronic, Ryan Byers and Oliver Norton. Photo: Contributed