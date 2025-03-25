Student from Magherafelt celebrates success at Ulster University Business School 2025 Awards ceremony

A student from Magherafelt has received an Award at Ulster University Business School’s Excellence Awards, led by the Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael J Kearney, a BSc Hons Business Studies undergraduate student from Magherafelt was awarded the Red Star Brands Award for the Highest performing student in final year.

Now celebrating their fourteenth year, the awards are an opportunity to acknowledge exceptional talent across a range of subjects including Marketing, Management, Business Studies and Human Resource Management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Awards were presented to the 29 top-performing students in a variety of subjects including the highest achieving first, second and final year student, excellence in placement and highest mark on various modules.

Local Ulster University prize winner Michael J Kearney (middle) from Magherafelt pictured with Ryan McCann from award sponsor Red Star Brands and Course Director Paul Dickson | Supplied

Last year, Ulster University was awarded University of the Year 2024 at the Times Higher Education Awards. This year, Ulster University’s Business School will celebrate 50 years of excellence, showcasing their commitment to excellence as they continue to shape careers for generations to come.

Read more:

The awards were held at Ulster University’s Academy Restaurant at the Belfast Campus across two afternoons, one for undergraduate students and another for postgraduate students.

Dr Mary Boyd, Head of Department, congratulated all of this year’s winners: “Congratulations to all our award winning students. It’s truly inspiring to witness such a diverse pool of talent across our management, leadership and marketing programmes and it’s great to be able to come together to celebrate their hard work and dedication at the awards. It’s also fantastic to be able to host these at our very own Academy Restaurant on campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Here at Ulster University Business School, we are dedicated to preparing students with the relevant skills to become leaders in their various fields. It wouldn’t be possible to hold these awards year on year without our sponsors, so I’d like to say thank you to each of them for their support. The Awards are particularly special to us this year as we also celebrate the 50th nniversary of the Business School later this year.”

Award sponsors included Chartered Accountants Ireland Ulster Society, CIM, CIMA (Ireland), Deloitte, Factor, Grant Thornton, Hastings Hotels Group, Hunter Savage, Labour Relations Agency, Lynas Foodservice.