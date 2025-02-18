Student launches opening evening at SERC

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is getting set to welcome potential students and their parents/guardians to the College’s annual Full-Time Open Evening from 4pm – 7pm on Thursday 6 March at SERC’s Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heather McKee, Deputy Principal, Planning, Performance and Engagement said, “Young people planning their next steps after GCSEs or A-Levels, along with their parents or guardians, are invited to visit SERC's Full-Time Open Evening to see what is on offer, to meet staff and current students, and to tour the facilities.

She added, “Visitors will be able to find out more about our full-time courses, including traineeships and apprenticeship programmes as well as degrees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You will see the state-of-the-art facilities on campus for a wide range of subjects on offer including Animal Care, Applied Science, Barbering, Beauty Therapy, Computing, Art and Design, Engineering, Health & Social Care, Hairdressing, Creative Media Production & Technology, Plumbing, Sport, Travel & Tourism, Retail, Vehicle Maintenance and Repair.”

Holly Gallagher is completing a Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Music at SERC's Lisburn Campus

Holly Gallagher (19), from Lurgan is currently completing the Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Music at SERC’s Lisburn Campus.

Holly said: “I was undecided whether to pursue music or art after my GCSEs, so I did quite a bit of research, looked at different routes and courses and went to a few open days. Visiting SERC and meeting the tutors helped me decide on music, and I liked the atmosphere on campus.

She added, “There is good structure on the course, but you also have the chance to explore and develop, plus there are progression routes in SERC at HND or degree level at university.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff will be on hand to talk you through the applications and admissions process, as well as help you look at your goals and how to achieve them through a course at SERC. And for those potential students who are undecided about their next steps, our careers advisors will be present to help you explore your options.

SERC’s support services, pastoral care, and Students’ Union teams will be on hand to ensure you are fully aware of all support available for each and every student, to ensure they have successful studies at SERC.