A pop-up café in Whitehead is helping to boost employment opportunities for students by providing valuable work experience.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whitehead branch of Tuition Time is running the initiative alongside Indulgence by Natasha.

Both businesses are based at 5 Chester Avenue in the town.

The social enterprise is open Monday through to Friday of this week from 10am-12pm, with five students from the local area involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pop-up student-led café is on Chester Avenue, Whitehead. Photo: Debbie Goss

"They are all at school leaving ages and working towards their next steps,” said Tuition Time’s Debbie Goss.

"The ethos is to give our Tuition Time pupils the chance at work experience. This will then boost their employment opportunities.

"We are eager to develop this further and if anyone would like to be involved in supporting our venture, please contact Tuition Time by Debbie Goss (Facebook, email [email protected] or call 07732877584).”

Tuition Time, which tutors for a large range of subjects starting at primary age and going to A Level stage, recently opened a second branch in Whiteabbey Village.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.