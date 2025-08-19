Student-led pop-up café at Chester Avenue, Whitehead
The Whitehead branch of Tuition Time is running the initiative alongside Indulgence by Natasha.
Both businesses are based at 5 Chester Avenue in the town.
The social enterprise is open Monday through to Friday of this week from 10am-12pm, with five students from the local area involved.
"They are all at school leaving ages and working towards their next steps,” said Tuition Time’s Debbie Goss.
"The ethos is to give our Tuition Time pupils the chance at work experience. This will then boost their employment opportunities.
"We are eager to develop this further and if anyone would like to be involved in supporting our venture, please contact Tuition Time by Debbie Goss (Facebook, email [email protected] or call 07732877584).”
Tuition Time, which tutors for a large range of subjects starting at primary age and going to A Level stage, recently opened a second branch in Whiteabbey Village.