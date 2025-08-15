Students at St Pius X College in Magherafelt celebrate 'outstanding' A Level results

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Aug 2025, 14:55 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 15:03 BST
St Pius X College in Magherafelt says it is “proud to celebrate” the achievements of its students in this year’s A Level examinations.

The outstanding results are a testament to the dedication, determination, and resilience shown by each student throughout their studies.

Principal, Peter Friel, praised the hard work of the students and acknowledged the vital role played by parents, guardians, and the dedicated teaching staff in supporting them throughout their journey.

“I am immensely proud of all our students and the results they have achieved,” said Mr Friel.

“Their success is the result of years of commitment and resilience, the ongoing support of their families, and the tireless efforts of their teachers. I wish each and every one of them the very best as they take their next steps – whether that’s into university, higher education, apprenticeships, or the world of work. They leave St Pius X College ready to make a positive impact in whatever path they choose.”

Jude McCrystal and Lucia McLarnon open the results envelopes at St Pius X College, Magherafelt.

Jude McCrystal and Lucia McLarnon open the results envelopes at St Pius X College, Magherafelt. Photo: Contributed

A happy smile for this A-Level student at St Pius X College, Magherafelt

A happy smile for this A-Level student at St Pius X College, Magherafelt Photo: Contributed

A phone home to deliver the A-Level results for this St Pius X College, Magherafelt.

A phone home to deliver the A-Level results for this St Pius X College, Magherafelt. Photo: Contributed

The scene at St Pius X College, Magherafelt - Those anxious moments as the results envelopes are opened.

The scene at St Pius X College, Magherafelt - Those anxious moments as the results envelopes are opened. Photo: Contributed

