Students at St Pius X College in Magherafelt celebrate 'outstanding' A Level results

Principal, Peter Friel, praised the hard work of the students and acknowledged the vital role played by parents, guardians, and the dedicated teaching staff in supporting them throughout their journey.

“Their success is the result of years of commitment and resilience, the ongoing support of their families, and the tireless efforts of their teachers. I wish each and every one of them the very best as they take their next steps – whether that’s into university, higher education, apprenticeships, or the world of work. They leave St Pius X College ready to make a positive impact in whatever path they choose.”