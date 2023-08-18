Students celebrate A and AS-Level success at Sperrin Integrated College in Magherafelt

Students and staff at Sperrin Integrated College are celebrating yet another set of outstanding A and AS Level results.

At A Level, the overall pass rate was 100% of pupils achieving 3 or more grades A* to E and 87% of all pupils attaining 3 A*-C grades.

Overall, 94% of all entries were A*-C grades, with 75% of all entries at A*-B improving upon the previous year’s record-breaking results.

Significantly, students in subject areas including Art & Design, Chemistry, English Literature, Double and Single Award Health & Social Care, History, Moving Image Arts and Business achieved 100% A*-C grades.

Additionally, students studying Government and Politics, Hospitality, Sport and Performing Arts in our partner schools also achieved 100% A*-C grades.

Amongst the top achieving pupils at A Level are Head Boy Callum Ewing achieving an A* and two A grades in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics going on to study Pharmacy at Queen’s University, Belfast. Amy Waterson received an A* in Biology and Chemistry and an A in Geography. Senior prefects Claire McAllister, Aimee Eastwood and Carla McLees have also seen outstanding success. Claire was awarded an A* in Moving Image Arts, a Distinction * in Business, and an A in Biology, going on to study Communication, Advertising and Marketing at Ulster University.

Aimee will study History at Queen’s University having been awarded 3 A grades in History, Geography and Government & Politics. Carla is progressing to Ulster University to study Radiography having achieved 3 A grades in Biology, Geography and History. As in other years most of our pupils have secured a place at their chosen University and will study a wide range of disciplines such as Interactive Media, Games Design, Criminology, Personalised Medicine, Drama, Law, Occupational Therapy, Nursing and Zoology as well as availing of opportunities in apprenticeships.

At AS Level, 93% of grades were A-C, with the following pupils achieving excellent outcomes in their chosen courses, Katie Hanna, Courtney Heaney, Jacob McKee, Lauren Leacock, Aisling McCann, Emilio Caggiano, Andrew Quinn and Kayla Woods.

Mrs Heron, Principal of Sperrin College, commented on the outstanding success of Sperrin students stating: "Studying at A Level is extremely demanding, and I would like to congratulate both the Year 13 and 14

students on achieving wonderful results. Their success is testament to their hard work and dedication.”

