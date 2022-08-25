Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Principal Fiona Kane congratulated all the Sixth Form students on their ‘sheer determination and resilience to achieve these outstanding A level results. I am extremely proud of each and every one of them.”St Ronan’s College is the second largest post primary school in Northern Ireland and it first opened in 2015 following the amalgamation of three schools in Lurgan.

Working through the pandemicMrs Kane said: “Working through any anxiety about the return to formal examinations this year after two years of Centre Determined and Assessed Grades, they remained focused on their goals and have worked extremely hard. That hard work I am delighted to say has all paid off. It is wonderful and emotional to see the wide smiles and tears of joy on their faces and on the faces of their parents, teachers and friends.“On behalf of our pupils and their families, I wish to thank all of our teachers and staff who have worked tremendously hard over the last number of years in working with and for our young people – teaching, supporting, listening, driving, praising, challenging and caring for them,” said Mrs Kane.

Over 100 students placed at their preferred university“The Class of 2022 were the first cohort of new Year 8 pupils when St Ronan’s College officially opened back in 2015 and we are delighted with their academic progress and all of their achievements. We already have over 100 Year 14 students placed in their preferred university course today, with a number going through clearing whom we expect will be placed in the next few days.“The range of courses and destinations is something of which we can be very proud and demonstrates the pathways open for our young people, that they are able to follow their dream, their preferences, rather than be guided down a narrow route - from Medicine to Zoology, Aerospace Engineering, Games Design, Architecture, Law, Screen Production, Music, Social Work, Teaching, Marketing and Football Coaching to name a few! It is wonderful as a non-selective Grammar school and an all-ability College to see the varied destinations, possibilities and opportunities that lie ahead for our young people.

St Ronan's College, Lurgan A Level and AS top achievers with Mrs Bronagh Bradley, Director of Key Stage 5, Mr Charlie McConville, Vice Principal, Mrs Fiona Kane, Principal, Mrs Ita Cosgrove, Vice Principal, Mrs Eithne Erskine, Director of Performance and Assessment/VP.

Dedication of teachers and staff commended“The dedication and professionalism of our subject teachers, form teachers and all staff working in St Ronan’s College helps our students reach their potential through hard work and encouragement to do their best in all areas of their studies and personal development. This approach to our work in St Ronan’s is to be cherished and commended. On behalf of our governors, students and parents, I wish to thank all of our staff.Mrs Kane said: “The dedication and professionalism of our subject teachers, form teachers and all staff working in St Ronan’s College helps our students reach their potential through hard work and encouragement to do their best in all areas of their studies and personal development. This approach to our work in St Ronan’s is to be cherished and commended. On behalf of our governors, students and parents, I wish to thank all of our staff.

"I would also like to thank and pay tribute to our parents, carers, governors and all who work in partnership with our College for their ongoing support of our work.

“As always, we will continue to support individual students and families who wish to avail of additional support, advice and guidance over the coming days and weeks. We have over 100 students already placed in their preferred university course with a small number going through clearing in the next few days and others taking up planned higher level apprenticeships or employment.“Finally, on behalf of everyone associated with St Ronan’s College, I would like to congratulate and commend our Class of 2022 who have demonstrated a resilience and determination of which we are mightily impressed.”

“We wish each and every one of our A Level students, our Year 14 Leavers, the very best for their future in whatever road they take, we are extremely proud of each and every one of you!"Top Achievers – 3 A* Grades (or equivalent) 2 students straight A* grades: Aidan Heaney (4 A*) Stephen Devlin (3 A*); 3+A*A Grades (or equivalent) 20 students: Aidan Heaney, Stephen Devlin, Josephine Campbell, Anna Conlon, Liam Donohoe, Aidan Hughes, Braklee Iqbal, Eimear Loney, Emily Rose McCann, Eimear Ward, Molly Guy, Aimee Brady, Sorcha Haughian, Lara Marsden, Diarmaid McCluskey, James Webb, Aimee Lavery, Cian Lynn-Cullen, Holly Magee and Ciaran Maginnis.Top Achievers AS Level: Top Achievers – 4 x A/A* Grades (4): Siobhan Smyth, Caitlin Brady, Daire McConville and Kate McGrady. 3 x A/A* Grades (11)Sophie Bland, Luke Cunningham, Eve Daggett, Aoife Mulholland, Alana Curran. Carla Curran, Eoin Elliman, Kelly Shay, Weronika Kowalczyk, Orla Lavery and Aiobheann McManus.

St Ronan’s College is the second largest post primary school in Northern Ireland (second to Methodist College, Belfast). It is an all ability grammar school, non-selective, co-educational, inclusive school, promoting, developing and celebrating the individual strengths and talents of all of our students.

The hard work in St Ronan’s College, begins from the very first year our pupils join from over 20 partner primary schools. The staff, with the support of parents and carers encourage all children and young people to work hard, believe in themselves and develop their full potential. A range of academic and vocational pathways guides pupils at each stage of their development to enable them to follow their unique individual dream and reach for the stars!

