Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Year 8 students from Banbridge High School faced fierce competitors from Dromore High School in the annual event held in the Belmont Hotel.

The contest, now in its third year, is designed to equip students with essential public speaking and confidence skills.

FINALISTS

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TROPHY SUCCESS... Banbridge High School student Lily Black, scooped the top prize for her inspirational speech about her Mum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 talented hopefuls took to the stage, having first been crowned class winners, beating off over 100 other competitors to earn their spot in the prestigious final.

Hoping to take home the coveted first-place trophy, pupils spent weeks crafting and honing their final speeches, ably led by teachers Mrs Parks (Dromore High), and Mrs Curran (Banbridge High).

Speakers had their pick of two interesting categories: ‘the world is a fascinating place’ or ‘the person I admire’.

It was no easy task for the finalists who delivered their chosen speech to a packed hall of judges, teachers, family and dignitaries.

Lord Mayor Margaret Tinsley, presents 2nd place trophy to Dromore High student, Leah Hyde.

PRIDE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ABC Council Lord Mayor, Margaret Tinsley, commended the students for ‘dedication to their craft’.

"Each child should be proud of what they have achieved,” she said.

"The skills you have demonstrated will stand you in good stead for the rest of your life.

Banbridge High School student Eric Bickerstaff, delivered an impassioned speech about planet earth.

"It is a testament to you, your family, and your school, that you have shared such inspiring stories in a creative way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges included Tesco Community Champion David McKay, Portadown Festival adjudicator, Karen Foy and the Chronicle’s Chloe Gibson.

COMPETITION

Banbridge High student Ethan Young, opened the event with an impassioned speech about his favourite football club – Liverpool FC.

He was followed by Dromore High pupil Ellen Hare, who spoke at length about the impact climate change is having on planet earth.

There were also inspirational speeches about Northern Ireland, the great outdoors and local celebrities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges remarked how each student had displayed “excellent” public speaking skills, making their job of choosing a winner extremely difficult.

PRIZES

Joint third place was awarded to Samuel Grimshaw (Banbridge) and Ashton Kelly (Dromore) who painted vivid pictures through language.

Joint second place was awarded to Eric Bickerstaff (Banbridge), and Leah Hyde (Dromore), who engaged with the audience and delivered their speeches with ease.

The first place trophy was awarded to Banbridge High School student Lily Black, who recited a poem, paying tribute to her mum, as the most inspirational person in her life.

Judges described her speech as “emotional and beautifully crafted”.