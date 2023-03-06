Two county Antrim students have received prestigious Entrance Exhibition Awards from Trinity College Dublin.

A total of 677 first-year students from Ireland and overseas received awards, which were delivered in person for the first time since 2019.

The successful students included Michael Thomas Cusick from Dalriada School in Ballymoney and Joshua McNeely from Ballymena Academy.

Entrance Exhibition Awards go to the students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school, above a minimum of 500 CAO points (or equivalent).

Pictured is Trinity's Provost Dr Linda Doyle addressing Entrance Exhibition students and principals in the Public Theatre

Many former awardees have gone on to make a significant contribution to the economic, cultural, and political life of Ireland and beyond. Past Exhibitioners include Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar. The students come from 460 different schools, from 31 counties on the island of Ireland and from 31 countries overseas.

Provost of Trinity, Linda Doyle, said: "The recipients of the Entrance Exhibition Awards are now in the first year of their studies in Trinity but they had to contend with the uncertainties and disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic as they prepared for their Leaving Cert examinations.

"I hope the resilience they developed during that difficult period will always stand to them and I hope they are now making the most of the Trinity experience.

"I also want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and affirm the hugely important role played by parents, guardians, teachers and all school staff in preparing students as they embark on the next stage of their education journey."

