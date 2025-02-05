Students from Coleraine College enjoy visit as part of ‘Breaktime with the Mayor’ sessions
Councillor McQuillan said: “I was delighted to meet with the pupils from Coleraine College and give them an insight into how the democratic process works.
“I spent time chatting about my own journey into politics and explained how young people can get involved from a young age. It was also interesting to hear about the work the young people do as part of the school council.”
The Mayor had the opportunity to discuss his partnership with NI based mental health charity MindWise.
The Mayor added: “Thank you to Coleraine College and the members of their student council for inviting me along. It was a fantastic opportunity to talk with the young people about politics and their future careers, along with mental health and highlighting what help is available for anyone who is struggling.”