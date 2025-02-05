Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, has visited Coleraine College as part of his ‘Breaktime with the Mayor’ sessions.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor McQuillan said: “I was delighted to meet with the pupils from Coleraine College and give them an insight into how the democratic process works.

“I spent time chatting about my own journey into politics and explained how young people can get involved from a young age. It was also interesting to hear about the work the young people do as part of the school council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor had the opportunity to discuss his partnership with NI based mental health charity MindWise.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured with Rachel Hoy, teacher and students from Coleraine College School Council at ‘Breaktime with the Mayor’, part of the ‘Pupil Voice’ series held in the school. CREDIT CCGBC

The Mayor added: “Thank you to Coleraine College and the members of their student council for inviting me along. It was a fantastic opportunity to talk with the young people about politics and their future careers, along with mental health and highlighting what help is available for anyone who is struggling.”