Students from St Patrick’s and Lisnagarvey come together to enjoy a cultural breakfast

Both schools have been very fortunate this past year to receive funding to run free breakfast clubs.

St Patrick’s Academy would like to thank Choice Housing for the funding this year.

A spokesperson for the school said: “So many of our children have benefited from receiving a good hearty breakfast, to set them up for the school day.”

1 . A cultural breakfast at St Patrick's Academy Students from St Patrick's Academy and Lisnagarvey come together for a special breakfast celebrationPhoto: St Patrick's Academy

