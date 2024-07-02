Students from St Patrick's Academy and Lisnagarvey come together for a special breakfast celebrationStudents from St Patrick's Academy and Lisnagarvey come together for a special breakfast celebration
Students from St Patrick’s and Lisnagarvey come together to enjoy a cultural breakfast

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 10:56 BST
Pupils from St Patrick’s Academy recently hosted a Cultural Breakfast with students from Lisnagarvey High School.

Both schools have been very fortunate this past year to receive funding to run free breakfast clubs.

St Patrick’s Academy would like to thank Choice Housing for the funding this year.

A spokesperson for the school said: “So many of our children have benefited from receiving a good hearty breakfast, to set them up for the school day.”

