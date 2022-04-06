Students see hospitality and tourism sector

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Deputy Mayor Councillor Ashleen Schenning and Dr Peter Bolan, Director of Ulster University’s International Travel and Tourism Management programme, pictured with local celebrity chef Paula McIntyre.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, in partnership with industry experts, The Springboard Charity, organised a special event at the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre to allow young people to explore the variety of roles that the sector has to offer through a series of workshops.

Around 90 pupils from local secondary schools were in attendance, to learn more about how the industry works and comes together.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ashleen Schenning said: “The hospitality sector is a significant part of our local economy, and this event allowed our young people to understand the options that it can present. They are the industry’s future employees and it’s important that we make them aware of what they can achieve if they choose a hospitality career path.

“The Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre provided an ideal backdrop for this event, and we are grateful to the National Trust staff and volunteers there for their support.”

Caitriona Lennox, NI Springboard Manager said: “There are a wide variety of job opportunities in the industry, some of which our young people are not even aware of. The industry is so diverse and offers so many options at various entry levels. I am delighted that the event successfully showcased the industry as an exciting and dynamic place to work.

“We are grateful for the support from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council who have recognised the importance of championing the hospitality industry with a view to launching people into excellent careers in Hospitality.”

The programme showcased an array of roles including facilities management, tour guiding, catering and cookery demo, retail, visitor welcome and customer service, while also raising awareness of the many entry levels and career pathways.

Those in attendance were also able to meet local celebrity chef Paula McIntyre, who discussed her hospitality career journey before taking part in a live cookery demonstration.