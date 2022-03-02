Students shine in Rotary Leadershipcompetition

The anticipation following a twelve-month hiatus, added to the fact that Ballycastle Rotary Club were hosting the Zone finals for the first time, pointed to an occasion filled with excitement and nervous expectation.
Seven finalists were questioned on topics relating to climate change, European and local politics, leadership qualities and, of course, their understanding of Rotary work.
The winners were Noah Patterson, Dalriada School (Ballymoney Rotary Club); Patrick Davis, Bangor Grammar (Bangor Rotary Club); Hannah Kelly, Cross and Passion School (Ballycastle Rotary Club).
The successful candidates will join eleven contemporaries, visiting both Stormont and The Dail over two weekends book-ending March. These excursions are fully funded by Rotary Ireland.
Club spokesman Brian Jamieson said: “As a Club, we are delighted with the outcome – both in terms of pupil participation at all levels, support from local schools in particular, Mrs Elaine McCallum (CPC) and Mr Neil McMaster (BHS), encouragement from neighbouring Rotary Clubs and of course, the willingness of our judges, Mrs Joan Baird, Mrs Una McCaughan and Mr Manus McHenry to impart a mixture of encouragement and wisdom that can only stem from experience!”