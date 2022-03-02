Students shine in Rotary Leadershipcompetition

Club representative and Zone winner, Hannah Kelly, CPC. with Mrs Diana Evans, Mr George McAuley and Mrs McCallam

The anticipation following a twelve-month hiatus, added to the fact that Ballycastle Rotary Club were hosting the Zone finals for the first time, pointed to an occasion filled with excitement and nervous expectation.

Seven finalists were questioned on topics relating to climate change, European and local politics, leadership qualities and, of course, their understanding of Rotary work.

The winners were Noah Patterson, Dalriada School (Ballymoney Rotary Club); Patrick Davis, Bangor Grammar (Bangor Rotary Club); Hannah Kelly, Cross and Passion School (Ballycastle Rotary Club).

Three Club finalists, Jorja Fullerton, Hannah Kelly and Mikaela Porter. Also included is Mrs Diana Evans, President Rotary Club, Ballycastle and Mr George McAuley, Youth Leadership Chairman

The successful candidates will join eleven contemporaries, visiting both Stormont and The Dail over two weekends book-ending March. These excursions are fully funded by Rotary Ireland.