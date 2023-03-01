Visitors from Givat Haviva International School in Israel were welcomed to Integrated College Glengormley on February 28 to explain to pupils some of the opportunities available as part of the ‘out of this world’ study programme.

The school, which brings teenagers from across the globe together, including Israeli's and Palestinians, Armenians and Turks, Russians and Ukrainians, is offering four pupils from Northern Ireland a funded study opportunity in the Middle East.

The representatives from the Israel-based school addressed 60 Year 12 pupils at Integrated College Glengormley, formerly Glengormley High, with the visit coinciding with the start of Integrated Education Month on March 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Senior teacher at the Ballyclare Road school, Natalie Clarke said: “This is the first time Givat Haviva International School have reached out to a school in Northern Ireland and ICG are feeling privileged that our pupils are the only pupils in a Northern Irish school to have received this visit.

Four students will have the chance to study in Israel.

"Hearing how young people from all over the world can study and make a significant difference in overcoming injustice and inequality within their own communities and countries was inspiring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The icing on the cake was learning that pupils after two years of study will work towards achieving the prestigious International Baccalaureate. Our pupils were really engaged and were very interested in learning more about studying at an international school. Many of our pupils have expressed an interest in finding out more and are going home to speak to parents/guardians about this study opportunity.”

The Glengormley-based school transitioned into an integrated school last year with staff keen to learn from other schools catering for pupils from a range of community backgrounds.

Natalie added: “As we are so early on in our integrated journey and as we embark upon celebrating our first ever Integration Month within ICG, this visit was such a special event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Educators from Givat Haviva International School visited Integrated College Glengormley on February 28.

"We learnt about the commitment and importance that Givat Haviva International School have placed upon conflict resolution on an international scale and heard from some of the young people who have studied there and how they are instrumental in making a positive change in the world.

"It was incredibly enlightening to hear how internationally the ethos and approach to recognise and celebrate difference, mirrors our own integrated ethos within Integrated College Glengormley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We also learnt that in order to resolve conflict, that explicit opportunities must be created. Givat Haviva International School illustrates that by enabling young people from a diverse range of backgrounds, including war torn countries and countries who have experienced significant conflict that through studying, learning and growing together, that graduates can champion conflict resolution on a global level.”

Detailing how the Newtownabbey school will build on the experiences shared from their Israeli counterparts, Natailie said: “Our takeaway is to educate our pupils and without being given an opportunity to talk, share and learn about and from each other, allowing everyone to have their opinion and voice heard, that we will not develop an understanding of one another to overcome bias, stereotypes and inequality.

"This is an area we’re passionate to commit to, moving forward within ICG.

Advertisement

Advertisement