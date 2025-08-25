Success continues in GCSEs at St Patrick’s College, Ballymena

Students in St Patrick’s College, Ballymena are once again celebrating excellent GCSE results this year.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven students have achieved TEN GCSE at A*-C, with four students achieving nine GCSE passes, while a further ten pupils have gained between six and eight passes, with a significant proportion of all these grades being top grades.

Five subject areas – History, OCN Religious Studies, OCN Science, Personal Success and Wellbeing and Prince’s Trust – are celebrating 100% performance at A*-C grades. 88% of grades in Sport, along with 80% of ICT, Polish and Occupational Studies (Technology & Innovation) grades were between A*-C, as well as 70% of Occupational Studies (Construction), 67% of all Learning for Life & Work and English Language grades, and 70% of English Literature grades. In addition, a number of other subjects have also seen increases in their grades this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Patrick’s Principal, Paul Fitzpatrick, congratulated all of the school’s Year 12 students on their hard work and success.

Some of the St Patrick's College students who have achieved at least seven GCSEs at grades A* to C with Mr Fitzpatrick

"This has been another very demanding year for all of us in education, and these results are the culmination of a great deal of hard work on the parts of both students and teachers," he said.

"I congratulate all of the students, as well as their teachers, who have worked hard to accurately reflect the ability, effort and success of the students. I would also like to thank the parents of the young people, for the encouragement and support they have provided to their children during the two years of their examinations.

"At an earlier stage in their education, these students were particularly affected by the pandemic, so it is very pleasing to have seen them make such good progress and fulfil their potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are proud of the successes of all of our GCSE pupils, who between them in Year 12 have achieved an incredible 6 A* grades, 28 A’s, 75 B’s, 65 C* and 92 C grades. These are excellent results from students who, in many cases, had enrolled in St Patrick’s College five years ago with their confidence severely dented by the Transfer procedure, as well as by the loss of their final months of primary education owing to the pandemic of 2020.

Two of St Patrick's College's highest achieving GCSE students with Mr Fitzpatrick

"I am sure their achievements will give our GCSE students the confidence and encouragement to go on to further success at A level.

"I want to recognise the achievement of our students across all courses, including a number of applied courses delivered in school, and also the Occupational Studies courses delivered in the Northern Regional College. The outcomes from all of these courses have been excellent.

"Overall, these results give us great confidence as a school as we continue to ensure that the students leaving St Patrick’s do so with the highest qualifications they can possibly achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We made a decision a number of years ago to create a Grammar Stream at GCSE level, to give as many as possible of our students the greatest chance of success. Each year, two Form Classes take a programme of ten GCSEs, including Double Award Science and English Literature.

Year 12 students at St Patrick's College receiving their GCSE results

"We are very pleased that a majority of the students taking ten subjects have achieved at least seven GCSE grades at A*-C, and also that 58% of students taking ten subjects have achieved at least five GCSEs at A*-C including English and Maths."

Mr Fitzpatrick also praised other successes within the Year 12 group, particularly eight students who have completed the Prince’s Trust course, gaining a Level Two qualification equivalent to two GCSEs at Grade B. Six students have successfully completed the OCN Religious Studies course, equivalent to GCSE Grade B, while six have achieved the same grade in OCN Science. In addition, ten Level 2 qualifications have been achieved in Occupational Studies, equivalent to GCSEs at A*-C.

"As a non-selective school, we celebrate success at all levels across the full range of ability. These are vocational courses, many of which our students access through the Northern Regional College, and they aim to broaden the educational experience of the young people, with a view to preparing them for further training or apprenticeships. I am delighted that these students have successfully embraced this opportunity, and I would like to thank the staff of the Northern Regional College for the partnership we enjoy, which is obviously benefiting our students."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results for last year’s Year 11 students in the GCSE modules they took this Summer are also excellent, and are a very encouraging indicator of continuing success for next year’s GCSE results. Mr Fitzpatrick congratulated these students on how well they have coped with the transition to Key Stage Four and wished them well as they progress to Year 12.

Mr Fitzpatrick and the staff of St Patrick’s also wish all of the school’s Year 12 students every success in the next stage of their education and look forward to welcoming most of them back to begin Sixth Form studies in St Patrick’s, where they will continue to achieve great success.