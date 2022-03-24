Success for Cole in Business Solutions

The competition, held across all four campuses, is the first step in the lead up to the national WorldSkills UK competition which will take place towards the end of 2022.
The top six scoring students will move forward to the next stage, which is the regional heat and the step before the UK-wide final.
Coleraine student Cole Turpin achieved the highest score on his campus.
He said: “Gaining an achievement this early in the lead up to the wider WorldSkills UK competition makes me very excited for the future. I hope that the next steps in the competition are as positive.
“I am delighted that I have had the opportunity to take part in something like this alongside my studies at the college.”
WorldSkills UK is a competition-based development programme designed to enhance practical skills and knowledge taught on vocational courses by assessing an individual’s employability attributes in a competitive environment.
The UK national finals will see over 3,000 competitors in 64 different skill areas.