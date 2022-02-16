Success for SERC Apprentice Lauren as she scoops top award

Lauren (23) is completing the Level 3 Engineering Apprenticeship at SERC’s Lisburn Campus and is employed by Diageo at their beer packaging site in Belfast.

The young woman was one of three finalists in the Apprentice category of the Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards, a key part of the Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week February 7 – 11, led by Department of Economy. Winners were announced at a livestreamed Awards Ceremony hosted by Minister Gordon Lyons, presented by Sarah Travers, and former two-weight world champion boxer Carl Frampton was in attendance.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ken Webb, Principal and Chief Executive of SERC said: ”Congratulations to Lauren on this Apprenticeship Award. Not only has Lauren proved to be a top apprentice but she has become an ambassador for women in engineering and a perfect example of anything is possible when you have determination.”

Apprentice of the Year Lauren Johnston

Lecturer Ivan Kelly said, “We are so proud of Lauren in her achievement, she deserves this award and I know she will have a wonderful career in engineering. The award is a credit to Lauren’s outstanding commitment to her vocation and we are delighted to be part of her apprenticeship journey with Diageo Belfast Packaging.”

Lauren previously studied early years at university and worked full-time at a special education needs school before taking steps for a career change. She said, “When I discovered that Diageo were recruiting for apprentices, I jumped at the opportunity to apply and was delighted to successfully secure a position. Since then, I have completed the Level 2 Performing Engineering Operations and am currently on the Level 3 Apprenticeship in Engineering through SERC and working in Mechatronics.”