Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

Success for two Causeway Coast students at SkillBuild NI Finals

Two local students have enjoyed success at the annual SkillBuild NI Finals.

By Una Culkin
Published 19th May 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:19 BST

Students from Northern Regional College and the North West Regional College took part in The Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) annual competition at NWRC, Greystone Campus, Limavady.

The competition is designed to test skills, technique, ability within tight timeframes, and identifies the top performers in 11 different trade areas within construction apprenticeship programmes from across Northern Ireland. It is a showcase of the wealth of talent, professionalism, and the brightest recruits throughout the industry.

Over 90 finalists within construction programmes from across Northern Ireland competed against each other in the following categories: Brickwork, Cabinet Making, Carpentry, Electrical Installation, Joinery, Painting & Decorating, Plastering Dry Wall Systems, Plastering, Plumbing, Wall & Floor Tiling.

Most Popular
Pictured at the CITB NI SkillBuild NI Finals 2023 was Conor Dallas from Northern Regional College’s Ballymoney campus receiving the Overall Apprentice of the Year award from Sarah Travers, host and MC at the competition.Pictured at the CITB NI SkillBuild NI Finals 2023 was Conor Dallas from Northern Regional College’s Ballymoney campus receiving the Overall Apprentice of the Year award from Sarah Travers, host and MC at the competition.
Pictured at the CITB NI SkillBuild NI Finals 2023 was Conor Dallas from Northern Regional College’s Ballymoney campus receiving the Overall Apprentice of the Year award from Sarah Travers, host and MC at the competition.

Loughgiel’s Conor Dallas, representing NRC was placed second in the joinery category and was named Overall Apprentice of the Year.

Meanwhile, NWRC Wall and Floor Tiling student Tim Gilmore took away a bronze medal at the competition.

Read More
Boardroom Apprentice Programme, founded by Portrush woman Eileen Mullan, set to ...
NWRC student and Bronze medal winner in Wall and Floor Tiling, Timothy Gilmore pictured at the CITB NI SkillBuild NI Finals at NWRC's Greystone Campus. NWRC student and Bronze medal winner in Wall and Floor Tiling, Timothy Gilmore pictured at the CITB NI SkillBuild NI Finals at NWRC's Greystone Campus.
NWRC student and Bronze medal winner in Wall and Floor Tiling, Timothy Gilmore pictured at the CITB NI SkillBuild NI Finals at NWRC's Greystone Campus.
Related topics:StudentsCauseway CoastNorthern Regional CollegeNorth West Regional CollegeNorthern Ireland