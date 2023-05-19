Two local students have enjoyed success at the annual SkillBuild NI Finals.

Students from Northern Regional College and the North West Regional College took part in The Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) annual competition at NWRC, Greystone Campus, Limavady.

The competition is designed to test skills, technique, ability within tight timeframes, and identifies the top performers in 11 different trade areas within construction apprenticeship programmes from across Northern Ireland. It is a showcase of the wealth of talent, professionalism, and the brightest recruits throughout the industry.

Over 90 finalists within construction programmes from across Northern Ireland competed against each other in the following categories: Brickwork, Cabinet Making, Carpentry, Electrical Installation, Joinery, Painting & Decorating, Plastering Dry Wall Systems, Plastering, Plumbing, Wall & Floor Tiling.

Pictured at the CITB NI SkillBuild NI Finals 2023 was Conor Dallas from Northern Regional College’s Ballymoney campus receiving the Overall Apprentice of the Year award from Sarah Travers, host and MC at the competition.

Loughgiel’s Conor Dallas, representing NRC was placed second in the joinery category and was named Overall Apprentice of the Year.

Meanwhile, NWRC Wall and Floor Tiling student Tim Gilmore took away a bronze medal at the competition.