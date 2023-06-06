Success for Tyrone students at ECO-UNESCO Young Environmentalist Awards

Over 1,000 people attended the Young Environmentalist Awards 2023 showcase and finals. From nearly 280 projects across 27 counties, 104 schools or youth organisations were shortlisted for the finals and to showcase their eco-project
The group of young people, which consisted of Liam Donnelly, Shane McElvogue and Jack McNelis, was awarded for their project, ‘Smart Line.’ They created a small washing line which had a retractable cover. This was controlled by a genie microcontroller circuit with a moisture sensor that detects when precipitation begins, which activates the motor to pull the cover over the clothesline. When the precipitation stops, the motor will then pull the cover off the washing line.
They were among 24 eco-projects to receive awards at this year’s competition.
The Young Environmentalist Awards recognise the work of young people who are tackling key issues in relation to climate and biodiversity loss, taking environmental action in their school or community and come up with creative solutions to solve environmental issues. Since it began, the YEA programme has attracted over 50,000 young people and reached countless others with awareness-raising campaigns in schools and communities throughout Ireland.
Commenting on the awards Elaine Nevin, National Director, ECO-UNESCO said “We’ve been blown away by the standard of eco-action projects this year, and the sheer breadth of issues being highlighted by young people in Tyrone and across Ireland.
"The awards provide an important opportunity to recognise the action our young people are taking in the fight against climate change. The projects also highlight the tangible impact that simple actions can have on stalling climate change and protecting our planet.
“I would like to congratulate all of our awardees, acknowledge those who took part in our regional semi-finals and thank all our funders who make this all possible. Each and every project that entered this year’s awards deserves to be celebrated. Sustainable Development Goals Champions appointed in Ireland, we are in awe of the new and innovative ways in which young people are making a positive environmental difference.”