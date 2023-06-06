Success for Tyrone students at ECO-UNESCO Young Environmentalist Awards

A group of young people from St. Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley, beat off stiff opposition from across the country to claim top prize in the Junior ECO-Innovation category at this year’s ECO-UNESCO Young Environmentalist Awards 2023.

Over 1,000 people attended the Young Environmentalist Awards 2023 showcase and finals. From nearly 280 projects across 27 counties, 104 schools or youth organisations were shortlisted for the finals and to showcase their eco-project

The group of young people, which consisted of Liam Donnelly, Shane McElvogue and Jack McNelis, was awarded for their project, ‘Smart Line.’ They created a small washing line which had a retractable cover. This was controlled by a genie microcontroller circuit with a moisture sensor that detects when precipitation begins, which activates the motor to pull the cover over the clothesline. When the precipitation stops, the motor will then pull the cover off the washing line.

They were among 24 eco-projects to receive awards at this year’s competition.

Pictured receiving their award at the Young Environmentalist Awards Ceremony was young people from St. Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley, for their project ‘Smart Line’.

The Young Environmentalist Awards recognise the work of young people who are tackling key issues in relation to climate and biodiversity loss, taking environmental action in their school or community and come up with creative solutions to solve environmental issues. Since it began, the YEA programme has attracted over 50,000 young people and reached countless others with awareness-raising campaigns in schools and communities throughout Ireland.

Commenting on the awards Elaine Nevin, National Director, ECO-UNESCO said “We’ve been blown away by the standard of eco-action projects this year, and the sheer breadth of issues being highlighted by young people in Tyrone and across Ireland.

"The awards provide an important opportunity to recognise the action our young people are taking in the fight against climate change. The projects also highlight the tangible impact that simple actions can have on stalling climate change and protecting our planet.

