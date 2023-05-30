Register
Successful night for Coleraine College at Families First awards

It was a night to remember for Coleraine College at the Families First NI Awards in Titanic Belfast where the school won not one, not two, but three awards!
By Una Culkin
Published 30th May 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:13 BST

In the ”School of the Year” category, Coleraine College won the Highly Commended Award.

In the Principal of the Year category, Ricky Marsh was a shortlisted finalist, picking up a Special Recognition award, while PE teacher, Lauren Marshall, was shortlisted in the Teacher of the Year category, also winning a Special Recognition award.

Principal Mr Marsh commented afterwards: “These awards are very much appreciated. We never expect to be rewarded for all that we do on a daily basis for that work is seldom recognised except by those who experience our care, support and encouragement face to face.

PE teacher Miss Lauren Marshall received Special Recognition in the Teacher of the Year categoryPE teacher Miss Lauren Marshall received Special Recognition in the Teacher of the Year category
"Our all-inclusive school is grateful to be seen and valued and I would like to thank all those who nominated and voted for our fantastic school.”

Mr Ricky Marsh, Principal of Coleraine College who won a special recognition award at the Families First NI Post Primary AwardsMr Ricky Marsh, Principal of Coleraine College who won a special recognition award at the Families First NI Post Primary Awards
Coleraine College staff pictured with their Highly Commended School Award at the NI Post Primary Schools Awards CeremonyColeraine College staff pictured with their Highly Commended School Award at the NI Post Primary Schools Awards Ceremony
