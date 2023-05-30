It was a night to remember for Coleraine College at the Families First NI Awards in Titanic Belfast where the school won not one, not two, but three awards!

In the ”School of the Year” category, Coleraine College won the Highly Commended Award.

In the Principal of the Year category, Ricky Marsh was a shortlisted finalist, picking up a Special Recognition award, while PE teacher, Lauren Marshall, was shortlisted in the Teacher of the Year category, also winning a Special Recognition award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Principal Mr Marsh commented afterwards: “These awards are very much appreciated. We never expect to be rewarded for all that we do on a daily basis for that work is seldom recognised except by those who experience our care, support and encouragement face to face.

PE teacher Miss Lauren Marshall received Special Recognition in the Teacher of the Year category

"Our all-inclusive school is grateful to be seen and valued and I would like to thank all those who nominated and voted for our fantastic school.”

Mr Ricky Marsh, Principal of Coleraine College who won a special recognition award at the Families First NI Post Primary Awards