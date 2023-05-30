In the ”School of the Year” category, Coleraine College won the Highly Commended Award.
In the Principal of the Year category, Ricky Marsh was a shortlisted finalist, picking up a Special Recognition award, while PE teacher, Lauren Marshall, was shortlisted in the Teacher of the Year category, also winning a Special Recognition award.
Principal Mr Marsh commented afterwards: “These awards are very much appreciated. We never expect to be rewarded for all that we do on a daily basis for that work is seldom recognised except by those who experience our care, support and encouragement face to face.
"Our all-inclusive school is grateful to be seen and valued and I would like to thank all those who nominated and voted for our fantastic school.”