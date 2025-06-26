Summer adventure awaits on Lions youth exchange programme
The programme is for young people aged between 16 and 23 years old and involves them travelling to a foreign country to stay with a host family, followed by a youth camp.
Cameron Colgan, from Banbridge, who is 18 and a pupil at Inst school in Belfast, is travelling to Turkey in July.
John McAuley from Rathfriland, who is 17 and a pupil of Banbridge High School, is travelling to Tuscany, Italy, in July.
activities
The youth camps will have other young people from all over the world, and they will take part in a variety of activities together, including local sight-seeing, boat trips, rafting, trekking and taking in the local culture.
Banbridge Lions Club presented Cameron and John with local produce provided by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.
gifted
The items will be gifted to their host families and fellow campers. Councillor Joy Ferguson attended the presentation meeting.
The application process starts again in November 2025 and the deadline for applications is March 2026.
Are you ready to embark on a life changing adventure that will open your mind and heart? Are you curious about other cultures and ways of life? Do you want to develop your skills in a second language? Would you like to cultivate new friendships with individuals that have different backgrounds, beliefs, and customs than you? The Youth Camps and Exchange (YCE) Programme may be the opportunity you are seeking!
Banbridge Lions Club will be promoting the opportunity in local schools later in the year.
If anyone is interested, please contact Banbridge Lions Club through their Facebook page or alternatively contact Lion Joanne Hobson on email: [email protected]