‘Sums Up’ for Loanends P.S.

They even managed to hold on to first place on the GLOBAL leaderboard for the month of November

After an exciting month of competition on 10ticks Mental Maths, sponsored by Liontrust, Loanends Primary School were declared the winners with P7 pupils answering an impressive 2185 questions each, on average

The school’s brilliant local children have won £500 to top up their school budgets.

Loanends Primary School P7 class with 10Ticks trophy, Teacher Mr Sam Hyde and Principle Mrs Linda Armour.

During a visit to the school to congratulate the children, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb said: “I am delighted that Loanends Primary School in our Borough have achieved such an impressive score to win against all other entries across the UK.

“It was a pleasure to see how much fun they found the various 10ticks activities and I congratulate the children and the school on this wonderful achievement”.

Managing Director of 10ticks, Ian Fisher said “It’s great to see the uptake in Mental Maths.

“Many schools took part during November to battle it out on our top 10 leader board and reach the first, second and third prize winning places.

Loanends Primary 7 Class Jumping for joy with P7 teacher Mr Sam Hyde, Principle Mrs Linda Armour and the 10Ticks trophy

“The top three schools answered over 250,000 questions correctly.

“We hope the money can help relieve any financial pressures that schools may have faced over this difficult period”.

Sam Hyde, Loanends Primary School P7 teacher commented: “We are delighted to have won the competition and I know how much the pupils enjoyed spending many hours, both in school and at home, practising their mental maths skills using 10ticks.

“I am very proud of all of them and it shows their commitment to the school and their fellow classmates”.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb learning about 10Ticks with Zac Minford

* DID YOU KNOW?

Access to 10ticks Mental Maths and 10ticks Online Worksheets is free for UK state funded primary schools until September 2022.

Currently over 1700 schools have access to the resources and are making the most of the free materials

10ticks is a user friendly resource to help improve your pupils’ mental maths skills. Including exciting classroom challenges for children and effective feedback for teachers.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Billy Webb being shown 10Ticks by Scarlett Hamilton

The variety of the topics aims to give pupils a well-balanced, comprehensive view of the four basic operations of arithmetic. Activities focus on enhancing speed and accuracy in live challenges.