Northern Ireland’s 10 highest-achieving schools have been announced in the 32nd edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.

Recognised as an authoritative survey of the UK’s top schools, the guide, which was published online on December 6, will be available in print in a 28-page supplement on December 8.

The guide includes a national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode. As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

Friends’ School, Lisburn, received the Secondary School of the Year in Northern Ireland for Academic Excellence accolade.

Belfast’s Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School scooped the Secondary School of the Year in Northern Ireland accolade for being the most ‘improved in the league table in the last year’.

The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025 has listed the top 10 secondary schools in Northern Ireland as:

Friends’ School Lisburn Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School, Belfast; Strathearn School, Belfast; Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock; St Dominic’s Grammar School for Girls, Belfast; St Louis Grammar School, Ballymena; Rathmore Grammar School, Belfast; St Mary’s Grammar School, Magherafelt; Lumen Christi College, Londonderry; Sullivan Upper School, Holywood

Commenting on the guide, the principal of Friends' School Lisburn, Stephen Moore said: “We’re delighted to receive this award and it’s especially pleasing that it comes during our 250th anniversary year when we’ve been looking back and celebrating all those who have helped make Friends’ the school it is today.

St Mary’s Grammar School, Magherafelt placed eighth in The Sunday Times Parent Power top secondary schools in Northern Ireland list. (Pic: National World).

“Pupils who sat exams last year have experienced a lot of disruption during their time at school and I’ve nothing but admiration for how they have remained optimistic and persevered not only with their school work but also with all of the other activities they are involved in.

“I also would like to pay tribute to our teachers and support staff for how they have encouraged our pupils during this time, and for all the hard work they have done to help them achieve this success.”

Helen Davies, Editor of Parent Power, explained: “The educational landscape is challenging – teacher shortages, rising student mental health issues and special educational needs and the Vat rise – but there is also so much to celebrate from the hard work of passionate and committed teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to boost their students and give them the very best start in life.

“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools it’s fantastic to see how they’re shaping their students to be ready for the 21st Century.”

St Louis Grammar School, Ballymena, placed sixth in The Sunday Times Parent Power top secondary schools in Northern Ireland list. Pic: Google

Schools are ranked in the guide by performance at A-level and GCSE in summer 2024. The number of A*, A and B grades gained are expressed as a percentage of the total number of A-level entries overall.

This is double-weighted. The number of nine, eight, seven (A* and A grades) gained at GCSE is expressed as a percentage of the total number of GCSE entries overall. The guide includes IGCSEs sat in independent schools. This is single-weighted. School rankings are based on their combined performance in these examinations.

Parent Power ranks 400 of the best state secondary and grammar schools in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the top 100 state schools in Scotland, 30 11-16 schools and 50 sixth form colleges.