‘Sunni Explores’ local schools in digital theatre experience

Sunni Explores, a puppet performance like no other by Cre8 Theatre, will explore diversity while connecting communities, councils, charities, and schools.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “The Good Relations team is pleased to follow on from its Cultural Diversity in Schools programme to offer this new opportunity to participants

“Sunni Explores will be delivered using an online platform and it promises to be a fun and interactive performance which aims to bring together people of different backgrounds to improve attitudes and challenge stereotypes by celebrating diversity and integration.”

Cre8 Artistic Director Sarah Lyle added: “It’s so important for us to connect with the people that live in the areas we deliver our performance artwork into. Each time we deliver a programme like this, we tailor it exactly for the target area, researching through interactive workshops either in person or online. We care about positive messaging, truly reflecting the society and communities that live here, and of course having fun and entertaining.”

Pupils can look forward to seeing Sunni the puppet explore the World Around Us with a digital crafting resource to help children create their own characters that they can use during the performance.

Seventeen local primary schools will participate in the pilot project with many other expressing an interest to take part in any future opportunities.