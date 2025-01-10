Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A campaign group is demanding a review into the Education Minister’s decision to recommend Balnamore Primary School for closure.

Balnamore Primary Support Group has said it is “devastated and deeply disappointed” by the decision but “will not stop fighting for what is right”.

In a statement, the Support Group said: “We are devastated and deeply disappointed by the decision made by Education Minister Paul Givan to close Balnamore Primary School.

"As a group, we apologise for the delay in releasing this statement. The enormity of this decision has left us dumbfounded and at a loss for words. Many of us, as parents, have spent the past days comforting our young children, wiping their tears, and struggling to explain why their school, their safe place, will soon be gone.

"This decision disregards the growth and potential of our school and community. Balnamore Primary School was on a clear path of sustainable growth. For example, our pre-school, Balnamill Little Learners, has already achieved a 62.5% success rate of children feeding into P1.

"Looking ahead, if the same 62.5% transition rate were applied to the already agreed applications for 2026, this would more than double the total intake. This growth is reflected in real numbers, with application forms already received from parents.

"This represents a 200% increase in children attending Pre-School and Primary School, within two years or a 154.5% increase in attendance at Balnamore Primary School. These figures reflect the minimum possible numbers. Many local families have expressed that, if the school were allowed to stay open, they would bring their children in without hesitation.”

The Support Group added that parents of current Balnamore PS pupils have already contacted alternative primary schools in their locality, only to be told “that both are already oversubscribed, with waiting lists in place”.

"Despite this, the Education Authority has refused to increase their enrolment numbers, leaving our children stranded with no local options,” added the Support Group.

Demanding a review of the decision, the Group concluded: “Balnamore deserves a school. Our children deserve access to education in their own community. Balnamore Primary School is more than just a building – it is the heart of our community, and we will do everything in our power to keep it beating.”