Swann and Wilson seek meeting on future of Balnamore Primary School

UUP North Antrim MLA Robin Swann and Cllr Darryl Wilson have requested a meeting with the Education Authority to discuss the future of Balnamore Primary School.
By Una Culkin
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:36 BST

The request comes following the publication of the Strategic Area Plan 2022-27: Planning for Sustainable Provision in which Balnamore Primary School was selected to “address school provision where sustainability is an issue and ensure school places are located as required”.

The Education Authority has advised “further correspondence will be forwarded... on the proposal in early September 2023, with a Consultation Document and supporting information made available before a pre-publication consultation meeting.”

Cllr Wilson has been engaging both board members and parents in relation to this upcoming consultation.

Cllr Darryl WilsonCllr Darryl Wilson
Cllr Darryl Wilson

"Many generations have attended this school, and it is the heart of the local community,” he said.

Mr Swann said: “We hope to meet with Area planning officers to put the case forward that Balnamore has educated and will continue to educate generations of pupils from this local community.”

