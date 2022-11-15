A group of Syrian women, who met to share stories and had an interest in art, are about to exhibit their stunning art and craftwork to the public.

Led by art facilitator Rovena Bassett and supported by Syrian artist Shahed Mzaiek the group meet every Saturday morning in Lurgan to share their interest in arts and crafts and produce beautiful items.

Syrian Handmade Stories is an exhibition by women living in the Lurgan, Craigavon and Portadown areas.

The idea started organically, since the ladies would leave their children at the NI Hyatt Arabic Saturday school ‘Al Taaleem’. While waiting for the children, they decided to use their time to get together and develop their skills to produce artistic pieces.

From crochet soft furnishings to handmade cards and decorative frames, the group has produced a varied range of artistic pieces.

Their work will be on display at the Millennium Court, William Street, Portadown - from November 19 to November 25.

The official opening with refreshments provides an opportunity to meet the artists on the 19th November at 1pm.

All welcome and invited. Refreshments are kindly being provided by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust Well-being project.