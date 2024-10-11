Take a look back in time as Friends' School Lisburn celebrates its 250th anniversary

Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum is hosting an exhibition to mark the 250th anniversary of Friends' School LisburnIrish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum is hosting an exhibition to mark the 250th anniversary of Friends' School Lisburn
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 11th Oct 2024, 16:20 GMT
Friends’ School Lisburn is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year.

To mark the occasion the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum is hosting a very special exhibition.

The Museum has kindly shared some fantastic photos of the school and its students in years gone by,

The exhibition will run until January 31, 2025, Monday-Saturday 9.30am-5pm. Admission is free.

Hard at work in the Boys Garden

Hard at work in the Boys Garden Photo: Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum

Natural History Expedition 1930

Natural History Expedition 1930 Photo: Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum

Trevor Wright, Kathleen Bell, Daphne Bell and Rowan Raphael in the school play

Trevor Wright, Kathleen Bell, Daphne Bell and Rowan Raphael in the school play Photo: Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum

The boys workshop at Friends' School Lisburn

The boys workshop at Friends' School Lisburn Photo: Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum

