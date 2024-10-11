Take a look back in time as Friends' School Lisburn celebrates its 250th anniversary

To mark the occasion the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum is hosting a very special exhibition.
The Museum has kindly shared some fantastic photos of the school and its students in years gone by,
The exhibition will run until January 31, 2025, Monday-Saturday 9.30am-5pm. Admission is free.
Hard at work in the Boys Garden Photo: Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum
Natural History Expedition 1930 Photo: Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum
Trevor Wright, Kathleen Bell, Daphne Bell and Rowan Raphael in the school play Photo: Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum
The boys workshop at Friends' School Lisburn Photo: Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum
