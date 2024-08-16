The new £46 million campus project on Union Street in Coleraine involved the complete demolition of the existing campus buildings and decant of services to a refurbished premises at Beresford Avenue for a period of three academic years.

The new, purpose-built Causeway campus is situated on the current (but extended) site on Union Street, in Coleraine. Entrance to the main building is via Union Street and Anderson Park, with the open airy ‘garden room’ extending the park space into the building.

The former St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Hall is a self-contained performing arts and music centre, named St Patrick’s Centre, and is linked to the main building by a path. It is also accessible from Brook Street and Circular Road.

The 12,600 square metre campus provides an exciting and innovative new space for working and learning. Industry-leading equipment and facilities have been incorporated to support and enhance curriculum delivery, as well as staff and student experience.

The new campus can boast 17 x Classrooms/IT Suites, 24 x Workshops/Training Suites, 7 x Laboratories, Animal Management Area, Hair and Beauty Salons (Open to the Public from late Autumn), Training Restaurant (Open to the Public initially as a coffee shop and as a fine dining experience from late Autumn), TV Studio and Control Room, Innovation Zone and Central Hall, Sports Hall marked out for Basketball,Badminton, 5-aside football, Tennis and Volleyball.

There is also a Fitness Suite, Study Centre, Canteen, Staff Workspace, Staff Social Area, Bookable Meeting Rooms, Boardroom, Interview Rooms and Seminar Rooms.

In the lovingly restored Victorian B2 listed building, St Patrick’s Centre, there is a Performance Hall with double height ceiling, Music Rooms and Workshops, Recording Studio, Box Office and Dressing Rooms.

All staff from Ballymoney and Beresford Avenue Coleraine moved into the Causewaycampus on 1 August to get ready to welcome students for the new 2024/25 academic year.

An open day for the public will take place on Tuesday August 27 from 10am -3pm. Campus tours will depart every hour from 10.30am.

