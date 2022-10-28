Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Laurelhill Community College cast of Oliver in 2006

Take a trip down memory lane with these photos from the Star archive

Were you a student at Laurelhill Community College in 2006-2007? Take a look at these photos from the Star archive and see if there is anyone you recognise.

By Julie-Ann Spence
38 minutes ago
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 11:56am

If you have any old photos that you would like to share with our readers, email [email protected]

1. US34-108AO-LAURELHILL.JPG

Laurelhill Community College pupils celebrating with their GCSE results in 2006

Photo: Aidan O'Reilly

Photo Sales

2. US4706-127AO-LAURELHILL.JPG

Children from Laurelhill Community College with Christmas gift boxes they packed for Blythswood Care Charity which were sent to Romania in 2006

Photo: Aidan O'Reilly

Photo Sales

3. US4706-128AO-LAURELHILL.JPG

Year 8 children from Laurelhill Community College with Christmas gift boxes they packed for Blythswood Care Charity which were sent to Romania in 2006

Photo: Aidan O'Reilly

Photo Sales

4. US4906-547CO-OLIVER.JPG

Bill Sykes (Ethan Hood) with Fagin (Samantha Parrot) and Doger's (Chris Mullins and Alister McFadden) Oliver (Katie Gamble). Laurelhill Community collage production of Oliver in 2006

Photo: Colm O'Reilly

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3