Taster sessions at Northern Regional College Magherafelt Campus

The College hosted a series of ‘taster’ sessions in joinery, engineering and civil engineering, motor vehicle and hairdressing. Pupils from St Pius X College, Sperrin Integrated College in Magherafelt and Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle attended two practical sessions in their chosen subjects.

As well as getting some ‘hands on’ experience in the College’s well-equipped workshops, they had an opportunity to meet lecturers and current students to learn more about the courses in the different curriculum areas.

Sperrin Integrated College pupil, Gabriela Berzina, said she felt the taster sessions were a good idea.

Gabriela Berzina who studies Engineering at Sperrin Integrated Carpentry.

“I enjoy practical subjects so this was a chance to see what is available and get a better understanding of what is involved in the different subjects.”

Cahir Speers, who is a pupil at St Pius X College, said he enjoyed seeing around the workshop and talking to current trainees, who helped show them around.

Darrell Green is a first-year motor vehicle trainee at the College who impressed his employer, MB Autos, so much during a placement that he was offered a job. During the taster session in the motor vehicle workshop, Darrell demonstrated how to use an ECU (Electronic Control Unit) to diagnose faults in a vehicle.

He admitted that he was still undecided but after the taster session, he would consider doing a motor vehicle maintenance course.

Orla McGilligan who studies Civil Engineering at Cross Passion College with Mark Davidson, Northern Regional College lecturer.

Orla McGilligan who attends Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle and is interested in civil engineering said: “I wanted to find out more about the different options that are open to me and I’m a lot clearer now.” She hopes to complete a BTEC Level 3 and then progress to do a Foundation Degree.

Applications are open for all courses starting in September 2022. For further details visit www.nrc.ac.uk