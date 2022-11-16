Year 12 and 13 students from schools in Ballymoney and Coleraine recently visited Northern Regional College to find out more about vocational courses, traineeships and apprenticeship opportunities.

The College hosted ‘taster’ sessions for a selection of vocational areas, including plumbing, motor vehicle maintenance, health and social care, childcare and hair and beauty.

Visitors had an opportunity to speak to lecturers and current students to gain a better understanding of what courses in the different curriculum areas involve.

Helen Hampsey, Assistant Vice Principal for Learning at Northern Regional College said she hoped the taster sessions would help young people make informed decisions about their next step: “School leavers have important decisions to make about their future career path and, with many options to choose from, this can be a challenging time and difficult time for them.

NRC Plumbing lecturer James McKeefry with Cross & Passion pupil Kieran McToal

“The taster sessions gave an overview of the vocational courses available at the College and the different progression pathways to employment or other qualifications.”

Kieran McToal from Armoy, a pupil at Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle found the taster sessions helpful: “With so many choices, it’s hard to know what to do. My favourite subjects at school are Sport, Construction and Creative Media but I’m interested in plumbing and came along today to find out more about the plumbing courses.

“The plumbing taster session was a good opportunity to learn about the plumbing courses at the College and hopefully this will help me make the right decision about what to do next.”

Kelechi Agoha and Lorcan McGill, Year 12 pupils at St Conor’s College, Clady attended the Motor Vehicle Maintenance taster session and said they would ‘definitely’ recommend it.

Kelechi Agoha of St Conor’s College, Clady, attended the Motor Vehicle Maintenance taster session

“I think taster sessions are a great idea. I’m interested in car maintenance so this was a great opportunity to find out about the courses available,” said Kelechi, who added that his brother was currently doing a motor vehicle course and he would like to follow in his footsteps."

Lorcan said: “I think attending the taster session really sets you up. I’m interested in doing car maintenance too and wanted to know more about what’s involved.”

Year 13 pupils at St Conor’s College, Clodagh McMullan, Katie McMillan and Sofia Watters attended the Health and Social Care taster session.

Clodagh, whose career goal is to be a primary or special needs teacher, said she found it interesting to learn about the different progression pathways becoming a teacher.

Katie, who would like to a midwife, agreed and admitted that she didn’t realise before attending the taster session, that successful completion of a Level 3 vocational course would allow her to progress to university.

“I want to go to Queen’s University in Belfast but always thought I would need to have A levels to get in. It’s good to know there are other options,” she added. The Level 3 Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care is the academic equivalent of three A levels.