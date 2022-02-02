Team win for motorsport engineering students at SERC

Motorsport Engineering Lecturer Stuart Parker said, “The team from the Level 3 Motorsport Engineering course have been very busy working on the Formula Ford 1600 in which fellow lecturer Stephen Wishart recently competed in a sprint championship, run by the Association of Northern Ireland Car Clubs. A string of wins and strong finishes finally secured the championship title in class 13 for sprint cars. The race is contested over a series of events at Nutts Corner and Kirkistown Racing Circuit. The Motorsport Engineering first and second year students took responsibility for the car and driver before, during and after event so it really was a team effort and gave the students the opportunity to see the results of their work in situ.”