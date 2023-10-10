Register
Temporary closure of Ballymoney Library for refurbishment work

Due to refurbishment work, Ballymoney Library will be closed from Monday, October 30 until spring 2024.
By Una Culkin
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:33 BST
Libraries NI have advised that during this temporary closure, customers can visit any public library. The closest libraries include:

Ballycastle Library, 5 Leyland Road BT54 6DT, t: 028 2076 2566 e; [email protected]

Coleraine Library, Queen Street BT52 1BE, t: 028 7034 2546 e: [email protected]

Due to refurbishment work, Ballymoney Library will be closed from Monday 30 October until spring 2024. Credit Libraries NI

Kilrea Library, Town Hall, 26 The Diamond, BT51 5QJ, t: 028 2954 0630 e: [email protected]

The planned refurbishment work includes installing a new roof with improved insulation along with new LED lighting for energy efficiency. The interior of the library will also be enhanced with a new ceiling, new floorcovering, and re-decoration of internal walls.

During the library closure, items can be renewed online with your library membership card and PIN number which is available from library staff. eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines can also be borrowed through our online library.

