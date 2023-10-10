Due to refurbishment work, Ballymoney Library will be closed from Monday, October 30 until spring 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Libraries NI have advised that during this temporary closure, customers can visit any public library. The closest libraries include:

Ballycastle Library, 5 Leyland Road BT54 6DT, t: 028 2076 2566 e; [email protected]

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine Library, Queen Street BT52 1BE, t: 028 7034 2546 e: [email protected]

Due to refurbishment work, Ballymoney Library will be closed from Monday 30 October until spring 2024. Credit Libraries NI

Kilrea Library, Town Hall, 26 The Diamond, BT51 5QJ, t: 028 2954 0630 e: [email protected]

The planned refurbishment work includes installing a new roof with improved insulation along with new LED lighting for energy efficiency. The interior of the library will also be enhanced with a new ceiling, new floorcovering, and re-decoration of internal walls.